Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay has long been a big fan of Ty Simpson. Now he wants to see the former Alabama quarterback land with a true Super Bowl contender.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd, McShay explained why he’s projecting the Los Angeles Rams to take Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft this April. For McShay, this would be a purely potential pick for the Rams, which has 38-year-old 2025 NFL MVP quarterback Matt Stafford returning next season — his 18th in the league.

“I think with (Rams head coach Sean) McVay, and one year behind Stafford let’s say, in that offensive system and with a coach’s mind, I think that could work,” McShay told Cowherd. “So, I put him at 13 in this (latest) mock draft. As of right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen, but wait for it. I’ve been doing this two and a half decades, as we get closer and without other (elite) quarterbacks, somebody’s going to rise, and I could see Ty winning over a lot of coaches in those (Combine) meetings.”

Simpson was a somewhat surprising underclassmen entrant into the 2026 NFL Draft class after an up-and-down junior season in Tuscaloosa, his first as Alabama’s starting QB. That said, Simpson had his share of moments last season, including throwing 21 touchdowns to just one interception through the Crimson Tide’s first nine games to start 2025. But then Simpson appeared to get exposed in a 23-21 home loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 15, when he threw four interceptions over a five-game stretch for fall out of Heisman Trophy contention. Simpson still finished with 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns on 64.5-percent passing in 2025.

“I’m probably more on board with Ty Simpson than a lot of other people. If you go back and … watch the first nine games of the season, … Ty Simpson was the best quarterback in college football,” McShay added. “Processing, ball out, anticipation, had receivers. … And then they faced Brent Venables, the defensive-minded head coach for Oklahoma, and they were able to show how to beat (Simpson’s) protections. And then everyone after that followed and fell in suit.

“Now (Simpson is) behind a line that’s not protecting (him) great, banged up, (he) doesn’t have a run game, and (his) best receiver has decided to disappear,” McShay concluded. “I’m telling you, this guy has something in him – a coach’s son, his dad has been a lifelong coach, 18 years he’s been the head coach at Middle Tennessee State. He’s different, he’s different than some of those other immature guys that have come out with fewer than 20 starts. So, I could see him being the exception to the rule.”