Shedeur Sanders got the opportunity to be the Cleveland Browns’ QB1 for the final seven games of the 2025 season. But what about moving forward now that Todd Monken is the head coach?

Monken was asked just that at his introductory press conference on Monday. The first-time NFL head coach wasn’t ready to give a definitive answer.

“That’s to be determined,” Monken said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Monken added he’s excited to work with all the quarterbacks on Cleveland’s roster. That includes Sanders, fellow second-year signal caller Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson.

In theory, if one of those three quarterbacks is to be under center in Week 1, it’s Sanders. Sanders, who slipped to the fifth round in last year’s NFL Draft, began the season third on the quarterback depth chart behind Joe Flacco and Gabriel. Flacco started the first four games of the season. Cleveland traded him to the Bengals, opening the door for Gabriel to start.

Gabriel went 1-5 in six starts before making way for Sanders, who was under center for the final seven games. The Browns went 3-4 with Sanders at quarterback, finishing 5-12. Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 56.6% passing.

Shedeur Sanders already has an opinion of Todd Monken

The Browns do own the No. 6 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Indiana‘s Fernando Mendoza will be long gone by then. The only other quarterback potentially in play to be a top 10 pick is Alabama‘s Ty Simpson. There’s certainly a world where Monken and management above him fall in love with Simpson. If that turns out to be the case, it will represent further competition for Sanders.

First, Monken will have to fully evaluate Sanders, who met with Monken last week at the facility. He had a very positive takeaway from his conversation with the former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.

“It’s truly great that he was able to coach Lamar [Jackson], and he was able to accomplish everything he was able to accomplish in his life and his career,” Sanders said ahead of Monday’s Pro Bowl Games practice. “I feel like we definitely have a connection just from talking to him, just seeing his vibe. He has a great vibe about him.”