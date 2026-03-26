Tom Brady revealed he approached the NFL about potentially returning to the playing field, but suggested the league didn’t “like that idea very much,” in a recent interview with CNBC. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, who last played in 2022, is entering his second year as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevertheless, Brady told CNBC Sport that he reached out to the NFL about its policy on team minority owners also being active NFL players, an idea the league seemingly rejected outright. Brady retired after the 2022 season as one of the NFL’s most accomplished players ever, following an illustrious 22-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady told CNBC in an interview published Thursday. “So I’m going to leave it at that. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

CNBC Sport reported an NFL spokesperson made it clear that if Brady were to pursue a return to the field, he would need to first divest his ownership stake in the Raiders, specifically citing a 2023 policy that prohibits players or team employees from having equity in a particular team — which was implemented around the same time Brady was flirting with the idea of minority ownership.

“In addition, there would be salary cap issues involving a player/owner,” the spokesperson told CNBC.

Tom Brady recently participated in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic last week, which involved several current and former NFL players. Brady even completed a touchdown pass to free agent receiver Stefon Diggs, who last played for the Patriots in 2025.

“I loved being out there playing in the flag game,” Brady said last week, according to ESPN. “I loved not getting hit. I’ve got a lot of really fun things I’m involved in. It’s never going to get old throwing passes to incredible athletes on the football field. But if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”

Brady also went into detail about what he calls his “strategic advisory role” while coordinating with the Raiders front office regarding personnel and coaching decisions. Brady, who also serves as FOX’s lead color commentator during its NFL games, reportedly played a significant role in the February hiring of Klint Kubiak, the former Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator

“I’m a minority owner. So, when you’re that, there’s really no job description. I don’t have really a daily role,” Brady told CNBC. “You know, my phone call is always available to everybody who needs it. I want to see everyone succeed, be their best, bring a winning kind of a culture to Las Vegas — to bring the Raiders back to glory. I’d love to be a part of it.”