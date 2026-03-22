Tom Brady after teasing NFL comeback: 'Time to hang it up old man'

It sounds like Tom Brady is not coming back to football after all, following his flag football adventure on Saturday. Brady looked pretty spry and still seemed to have a pretty darn good arm during portions of the games against USA Football and other teams featuring social media influencers like Logan Paul.

But, even Brady has jokes about his age and playing ability at this stage of the game. No more theories about an NFL return!

“And yes, losing to Logan Paul is probably the best sign that it’s time to pass the torch …. Definitely time to hang it up old man,” Brady wrote in part. “I LOVE FOOTBALL! ENOUGH SAID! LFG!!”

Brady last played on Jan. 16, 2023, in an NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his three-year stint with the franchise. Of course, most of Brady’s career was spent in New England with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. Many consider him the greatest player of all-time.

Of course, the original tweet from Brady is likely a joke. Much of his involvement with football is spent in the broadcaster’s booth or working as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Flag football seems to be more well-suited for Brady. Especially when throwing to guys such as Stefon Diggs. Not too bad a gig as a retired player.

“I experienced so many moments this week that reminded me why I love this game so much,” Brady wrote. “The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was everything we hoped it would be and then some. The excitement on that field made it clear that flag football has arrived at a whole new level. Congrats to USA Football on a great performance. You represented yourself with heart, competed at the highest level, and earned every bit of that trophy …

“To the fans, you are the reason we do this. Your genuine love for this game is what pushes all of us to keep building something bigger.. even the Jets fans in attendance! The bigger goal here is to get everyone to love the sport and enjoy the competition and the effortless skill of many of the world‘s best athletes displayed on the biggest stage. We took a step in the right direction.”