Seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady‘s bitter feud with the WWE continues on the Road to WrestleMania. Brady has been going back and forth with WWE Superstars, most notably Logan Paul, over the past month over the legitimacy of the sport.

During a media opportunity at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft, the future Hall of Famer continued to throw jabs at WWE. When asked how many wrestlers it would take to sack him, Brady called the WWE ‘scripted’ and claimed that they ‘wouldn’t get near me.’

You can see the interaction below.

“You know, all their stuff is so cute and scripted,” Brady said. “They know what’s going on. In a football game, they wouldn’t know. So, they wouldn’t get near me. Plus, if I had a good offensive line, they’d punch those guys right in the throat and they’d be probably crying. There’s no fake BS we do in American football. For those guys, it would be a whole different story for them.”

During the event, Logan Paul entered the draft room at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. There, he called out Brady.

“What do you want, Tom? Say something,” Paul said. “You had a lot to say on my podcast, now you’ve got nothing to say? We might have a fight this weekend. WWE can’t stop me from kicking your ass on that field.”

Tom Brady/Logan Paul beef is likely leading to WrestleMania 42 showdown

Obviously, the beef between Brady and Paul is all a spectacle. WrestleMania 42 is set to emanate once again from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the weekend of April 16-17, home of the Raiders. Brady is a minority owner of the Raiders, setting up a likely appearance at the event.

“I’ve got to be honest, I’ve never been to a draft where I laughed so hard,” Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin told Page Six. “Tom Brady talking smack… I thought Logan Paul and (Rob) Gronkowski were just going to kill each other a few minutes ago. We’re going to need extra security around those guys!”

“The funny thing is, Brady’s like a brother to me, and I love Logan as well. They’re like serious right now. But, Saturday night (after the game), I’m going to make them drink a couple shots each, make up and be friends again.”

With less than a month to go until the event, it appears that Paul and teammate Austin Theory will be facing The Usos for the World Tag Team Championships. An appearance from Tom Brady, potentially costing Paul a championship victory, would certainly be a WrestleMania moment.