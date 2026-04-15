Report: Tom Brady, Fanatics flag football league 'in peril' amid questions about Saudi Arabian funding

Tom Brady and Fanatics’ flag football league is “in peril,” Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reported. There are questions about funding from Riyadh Season, backed by the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority.

Fanatics has a multi-year agreement in place with Riyadh Season, though funding questions mounted after the event moved to Los Angeles. It was originally supposed to take place in Riyadh in March, but shifted to Los Angeles after strikes on Iran led to high tensions in the Middle East. FOS reported the Saudi Arabians backed out of further funding following the move.

The event is expected to continue with Fanatics Studios producing it. Whether the Saudis will be involved is yet to be seen, according to FOS.

News of the funding concerns for the flag football league comes amid a slew of rumors about the Saudis’ ventures in golf. LIV Golf’s future is in question, and Financial Times reported the league is “on the verge” of losing funding from the Saudi-backed Private Investment Fund.

Additionally, The Athletic reported some LIV staffers are looking for a “life raft” with regard to their own futures. Meetings among high-level executives took place Wednesday in New York about the future of the league.

An announcement of some kind is expected as soon as Thursday about LIV’s future, according to the Financial Times. However, players haven’t been told anything about the next steps, golfer Sergio Garcia said.

“No, honestly, we haven’t heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] already told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us,” Garcia said Wednesday, via Golfweek. “And well, honestly, you know how these rumors are. There are always a lot of them and I can’t tell you anything more than what we already know.”

The Flag Football classic was in Los Angeles on March 21 and featured plenty of big names. Brady was one of them, along with Rob Gronkowski, Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts, among others. The event aired on FOX and averaged approx. 650,000 viewers, according to FOS.

Team USA, the United States men’s national team, won the championship by taking down Wildcats FFC – which included Burrow, Daniels, Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham. Tom Brady and Founders FFC fell to Wildcats FFC in a round robin elimination game.

During the game, Brady appeared to hint at a potential return to football. However, he later clarified that at age 46, “it’s time to hang it up.”