Tom Brady hilariously reacts to Flag Football Classic loss to Team USA

Flag football is taking center stage in March. As the sport continues to gain popularity ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Tom Brady put together the Flag Football Classic. Brady was a part of a team dubbed Founder, going up against Team USA on Saturday afternoon. To say the result did not go Brady’s way would be an understatement.

Team USA found itself as a 43-16 winner. Brady was asked for his reaction to the game in a postgame interview with influencer Druski. A hilarious quote then came from the NFL legend, giving us what we might hear from him back in the day. But in this game, the sarcastic meter was pretty high.

“My heart is hurting right now,” Brady said. My heart is really hurting. We’re like a leaky faucet. We don’t have enough short throws.”