Tom Brady is back on a football field for the first time in a long time. The legendary NFL quarterback is participating in his own event on Saturday afternoon, playing for Team Founders in the Flag Football Classic. A group of players currently in the league, dubbed Founders, is facing Team USA, and FOX is broadcasting the event. Brady usually finds himself in the booth these days but is back in action.

And if you thought anything except a great moment would be produced by Brady, you would be wrong. Brady took the snap, only to face immediate pressure. The 48-year-old then showed off the athleticism to juke the oncoming defender. Step one of a fantastic play done.

From there, Brady fired a strike to the back of the end zone. Waiting on the other end was Stefon Diggs, most recently of the New England Patriots. Diggs got his feet down, securing a touchdown for Founders. You can check out the full moment here.