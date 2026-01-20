Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady are all present on the sideline ahead of Monday’s national championship game between Indiana and Miami. The Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The general consensus is that Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza will be drafted with that selection. It appears the Las Vegas brass are planning to get an early look at their next potential franchise quarterback.

“There are two key people on the sideline that showed up tonight unexpectedly — Tom Brady, the Raiders’ minority owner, was standing on the sideline not far from Mark Davis, the controlling owner of the Raiders,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel said ahead of kickoff. “They are soon to be the boss of Fernando Mendoza.”

#Raiders owner Mark Davis, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady are all in attendance in Miami to watch Indiana QB — and potential No. 1 pick — Fernando Mendoza tonight.



The Raiders finished the 2025 NFL season with a 3-14 season, which resulted in Las Vegas firing first-year head coach Pete Carroll. Amid their coaching search, the Raiders brass are doing the scouting in the meantime. They’re hoping they’ve found their next star under center, and Mendoza can add to his college resume with a win over Miami in their home stadium.

Mendoza’s resume is difficult to poke holes in. The reigning 2025 Heisman Trophy winner led the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his passes, ranking third nationally.

He has also guided the Hoosiers to the doorstep of the program’s first-ever national championship. He can cap off one of the most remarkable quarterback seasons in recent college football history with a win on Monday night.

Kickoff between the Hoosiers and Hurricanes is set for Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will air the national broadcast with Kirk Herbstreit on the call alongside Chris Fowler an Molly McGrath and Holly Rowe featured as sideline reporters.

After that, Mendoza will set his sights for the NFL Draft Combine and the Hoosiers’ Pro Day. The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, PA from April 23-25, 2026. It goes without saying that Mendoza isn’t expected to wait long at all to hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.