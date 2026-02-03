It sounds like Tom Brady isn’t outwardly rooting for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX this weekend. The future Hall of Famer played two decades for the franchise and won six titles during his time in Foxborough, but won’t root the franchise’s pursuit of a seventh title.

At least, so he says. The Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks, whom Brady and New England beat in Super Bowl XLIX over 10 years ago. But publicly, Brady won’t be a cheerleader for his former team on Sunday, as he watches from afar.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told Jim Gray on their Let’s Go podcast. “May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years. There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England.

“I just wanna see good football . I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions.”

Brady received every honor you could think of from the Patriots. Playing for the team from 2000-19, he appeared in nine Super Bowls, winning six for New England.

He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the All-2000s Team, All-2010s Team, 50th Anniversary team and All-Dynasty Team. Not only that, Brady’s No. 12 was retired by the team.

So yes, Brady can support former coach Bill Belichick, especially in the aftermath of the latter not making this year’s Hall of Fame, but he doesn’t have to necessarily root for his former franchise. Ironically, his former teammate Mike Vrabel is the head coach of the Patriots, leading the team to the Big Game in his first year as head coach.

Super Bowl LX is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, California. The game will be broadcast by NBC.