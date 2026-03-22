Tom Brady found himself back on the football field Saturday afternoon. The legendary quarterback was not wearing pads, though, as Brady participated in the Flag Football Classic. Some of the NFL’s top players, plus Team USA’s official flag football team, were also a part of the event. And early on, Brady looked pretty good.

A touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs came against Team USA. Brady even juked an oncoming defender, showing that some of the athleticism is still there. Of course, FOX posted the highlight on social media and once off the field, Brady provided a little bit of a tease for everyone out there.

Brady last played on Jan. 16, 2023, in an NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his three-year stint with the franchise. Of course, most of Brady’s career was spent in New England with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. Many consider him the greatest player of all-time.

Of course, the tweet from Brady is likely a joke. Much of his involvement with football is spent in the broadcaster’s booth or working as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Flag football seems to be more well-suited for Brady. Especially when throwing to guys such as Diggs. Not too bad a gig as a retired player.

The Flag Football Classic is the first of its kind. Team USA has been competing for quite some time now, putting together great results. But NFL players are beginning to dip their toes in the water.

For those who are not familiar with the event, USA Football provided an explanation on its website. There are different rules than a normal football game, even playing on a smaller field.

“The Fanatics Flag Football Classic brings together some of the biggest names in football and the world’s top flag athletes for a first-of-its-kind competition at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on March 21, 2026. Produced by Fanatics Studios, the joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media, this event will deliver a best-on-best showdown in one of the fastest-growing sports in the world…

“Competition will follow modified Olympic-style flag football rules, featuring two 15-minute halves with a running clock on a 50 x 25-yard field. Three teams will compete in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the championship.”