Needing a win over The Bay to make the TGL playoffs, Jupiter Links threw the hammer on the penultimate hole. Tom Kim stepped to the tee hoping to get two points – and he did it in grand fashion.

Kim made just the second hole-in-one in TGL history, doing so on the 14th hole of the match. The crowd at SoFi Center went wild, as did Tiger Woods and the rest of his Jupiter Links teammates, as Kim gave them a 7-6 lead heading into the 15th. Kevin Kisner then sent Jupiter Links to the playoffs by winning the final hole of the night, knocking off The Bay 9-6.

There was plenty at stake during Tuesday’s match. The winner secured a spot in the TGL playoffs and the loser missed the cut.

TOM KIM MAKES A HOLE-IN-ONE AND JUPITER'S NOT OUT OF IT YET!!! pic.twitter.com/kYJ7GUr4I5 — TGL (@TGL) March 4, 2026

Jupiter trailed 6-3 heading into the final three holes of singles. That’s when the hammers came out, meaning the holes were worth two points. Max Homa took down Ludvig Åberg on the 13th, which cut the deficit to 6-5. That’s when Kim stepped to the tee and delivered the most memorable shot in TGL’s young history.

Although Jupiter took a 7-6 lead, the match wasn’t over. There was still one hole to go as Kisner rounded things out. He beat Wyndham Clark to get another two points for Jupiter and seal a 9-6 victory – completing an incredible turnaround in the process. Last year, Jupiter Links missed the playoffs entirely in TGL’s inaugural season.

After Tuesday’s win, Tom Kim told ESPN’s Marty Smith he put in work on that hole in particular. Woods also helped get him ready for the moment, and Kim quickly knew just how well he hit the shot.

“I felt like I practiced it on Sunday a lot,” Kim said. “I hit a lot of balls just to that pin. It didn’t really work out on Sunday, but today, I guess it paid off. Tiger was getting myself ready. I was definitely ready. Game-plan wise, I knew how much it meant to the team. As soon as I hit it and saw the ball go over the screen, and once it showed that shot-tracker, I knew it was going to be perfect.

“To finish the way we did the last two [matches], I think this means so much. I love these guys so much. Our team’s the best.”

Jupiter Links and the rest of the playoff teams will now get ready for the semifinals next week. A Tuesday night doubleheader will see Jupiter take on Boston Common, and the winner will advance to the finals March 23-24.