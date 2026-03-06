Tommy Baldwin belabors Ryan Blaney pit decision at COTA, Freddie Kraft doubles down with Chase Briscoe story

Ryan Blaney had one of the fastest cars all weekend at the Circuit of The Americas. But according to NASCAR analyst Tommy Baldwin, one key strategy call may have ultimately cost the Team Penske driver a shot at beating Tyler Reddick in Austin.

Speaking on the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, Baldwin pointed to the No. 12 team’s decision not to pit late in the race. He called it one of the most intriguing moments of the day.

“I think the tough call of the day was the No. 12 car not pitting,” Baldwin said. “That would’ve been interesting.”

Blaney showed strong pace throughout the weekend, turning heads during practice and consistently running near the front once the green flag dropped: “He had a really good car all weekend,” Baldwin continued. “Really fast in practice. Just like, you’re in the position and you’re like, ‘I’m in second. I’m not going to get this guy. Most of these guys are going to come in.’ Right?”

The decision left Blaney chasing Reddick during the closing laps. However, without the tire advantage that could have potentially helped him mount a charge, he was stuck.

Freddie Kraft agreed that Blaney’s speed was undeniable. He shared a story from inside the garage that reinforced just how dominant the No. 12 car looked to competitors.

“I was laughing,” Kraft said. “I came downstairs because we went out to dinner on Saturday night. Chase Briscoe was in the lobby, so I was sitting there talking to him.”

According to Kraft, Briscoe had already noticed just how fast Blaney’s car was even before the race began.

“I was like, ‘How’s your car?’” Kraft recalled asking. “He was like, ‘It’s alright. I don’t think I’ve got anything for that damn No. 12 though.’”

Continuing, Briscoe then detailed a moment during practice that stuck with him.

“Let me tell you about my eight lap span,” Briscoe told him. “I came out, I was ahead of him, I was at the start-finish line. I looked. He was just getting off of Turn 20.”

What happened next left an impression on Briscoe. It also impacted Kraft.

“He passed me in three laps,” Kraft said, relaying Briscoe’s story. “Five laps later, I was coming off of Turn 20, I couldn’t see him on the front-stretch anymore.”

In other words, the No. 12 Ford was flying.

“So, I think his stuff is pretty good,” Kraft added with a laugh. Blaney ultimately came up short of the win at COTA, as Reddick continued his historic start to the season with a third consecutive victory.

But if the comments from Baldwin and Kraft are any indication, plenty inside the garage believe the No. 12 team had the speed to challenge for the win. He might’ve had an even better shot with a different strategy call late in the race.