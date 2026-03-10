Tommy Baldwin claims Cleetus McFarland is only hurting himself agreeing to RCR NASCAR deal

Cleetus McFarland is moving up the ladder rather quickly in NASCAR. McFarland, who made his Truck Series debut last month at Daytona, will make his first O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start next month at Rockingham.

The Youtube sensation landed a part-time deal with Richard Childress Racing despite his limited experience in motorsports. The “Door Bumper Clear” crew has been vocal in criticizing NASCAR for approving him to race without proving himself first in lower levels. Monday, Rick Ware Racing competition director Tommy Baldwin went as far to say that McFarland is “hurting himself” by taking on the challenge of competing in the NOAPS.

“We’re not against Cleetus. Everybody’s like, ‘Well, f you guys.’ It’s not about Cleetus,” Baldwin said. “He can still bring those followers, but why don’t you bring those followers eight months later when you are a little more invested. And what a journey it would be for his followers to go through all that stuff, you know what I’m saying? The guy don’t even know the difference between a Pro Late Model and a Super Late Model, there’s two different divisions, like, this is what you need to be driving. This is how you need to be starting, these are things you need to be doing.

“Trust the process, man. You’re only hurting yourself. I’m sorry, he’s only hurting himself by doing what he’s doing. ‘It’s fun, I’m not gonna worry about all this, it’s all cool, I’m gonna be back.’ Yeah, you’re gonna be back, but you’re not helping yourself.”

NASCAR approved McFarland to make his Truck debut in the 2026 season-opener at Daytona. He was approved after passing a high-speed test at Rockingham, one that he crashed in. McFarland wrecked hard by himself just six laps into the Daytona Truck race. Aside from his brief appearance in Truck, the extent of McFarland’s experience in NASCAR is four starts in the ARCA Menards Series last season, and another this season at Daytona.

Cleetus McFarland bites back on backlash to racing in NOAPS

McFarland has heard the criticism. Being a YouTuber with 4.65 million subscribers, it’s nothing new for him.

“I think being a YouTuber for so long, like I’ve just had everything in the world said about me,” McFarland said last week on the Dale Jr. Download. “I expect way more. When I went into drag racing, I was the class clown. They all thought I was a joke because of the way I had my car set up and the way we ran it. It was a joke.”

Ultimately, McFarland is chasing a dream of one day making it to the Cup Series. He doesn’t plan on stopping, regardless of what’s said about him.

“I think right now I’m the rookie and people can say whatever they want,” McFarland said. “But when I keep coming back every time and they realize that their words don’t affect me time and time again they’re going to run out of breath. Because as long as I’m having fun, I’m going to keep showing up at these NASCAR races. Whether I’m in ARCA, Truck or O’Reilly’s, their words on Facebook will not change the fact that I’m going to come back and try again as long as I’m having fun.”