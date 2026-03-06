Tommy Baldwin, Freddie Kraft debate whether Tyler Reddick will win the 2026 NASCAR Cup Championship

Tyler Reddick’s historic start to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season has quickly shifted the championship conversation. After winning the first three races of the year, the 23XI Racing driver suddenly finds himself not just leading the standings, but forcing the rest of the field to react.

On the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear, NASCAR insiders Tommy Baldwin and Freddie Kraft discussed whether Reddick’s early dominance could translate into a Cup Series title: “I think he’s off to a good start,” Baldwin said bluntly. “70 from second. Yeah, I think he’s got a pretty good shot.”

While the points gap and victories are eye-catching, Kraft believes the biggest story behind Reddick’s surge is how the No. 45 team has executed across the board: “The biggest thing for me, we ended last year and the big question was, ‘What’s wrong with the 45 team?’” Kraft responded. “What do they have to do to make a change? A crew chief? Why’s that team broken?”

Of course, those questions were fair at the time. Reddick’s team went winless last season, leading many to wonder whether major changes were coming inside the 23XI Racing shop. Instead, the team largely stayed the course, and immediately started winning.

“They didn’t win a race last year,” Kraft continued. “They don’t really make any changes. They have minimal stuff in the shop, maybe one of the guys moved on. But you come out and you just win three races.”

According to Kraft, the difference hasn’t simply been raw speed. Instead, there has been flawless execution in nearly every phase of the race weekend: “The biggest thing for me is it’s not so much they did it on raw speed. It’s the execution,” he explained. “All around the team.”

He pointed to several moments during the opening races that showed just how well the group has been operating: “You look at the damage repaired at Atlanta, don’t lose a lap, keep themselves in the race, they go out and win,” Kraft said. “Daytona is all about execution now.”

Even at Circuit of The Americas, where several drivers appeared capable of challenging for the win, the No. 45 team stayed ahead strategically: “This week, right pit strategy,” Kraft added. “They cover the 12 when the 12 pits. Don’t let him get a tire advantage and jump on them.”

For Baldwin, Reddick’s early-season success may also fundamentally change the strategy landscape across the garage: “I think what’s going to happen is you’re going to get into the year, and there’s going to be different teams now who have to do different things,” Baldwin explained.

Drivers fighting to make the playoffs will be forced to chase stage points and conservative finishes, while Reddick’s team can afford to race far more aggressively: “The 45 right now, they can just go try to win every week,” Baldwin explained. “They’re like, ‘All right, man, we can go play around and out-smart these people because we’re in this position.’”

In Baldwin’s view, the rest of the field has already been pushed onto the defensive: “We have a 75-point lead,” he said, describing the mindset the No. 45 team can now carry into upcoming races. “The 45 is on offense now. A lot of guys are on defense.”