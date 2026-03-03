Tommy Baldwin, Freddie Kraft marvel at Connor Zilisch unfortunate day at COTA in NASCAR Cup Series race

Connor Zilisch had arguably the fastest car in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA. But having the fastest car doesn’t always mean you get to Victory Lane.

Zilisch, through no fault of his own, was taken out of contention on the final restart with 17 laps to go. He went for a spin in Turn 1 and it was Denny Hamlin who caused it.

After getting spun out for a second time, Zilisch drove his way from 33rd to 14th. That’s how fast he was at COTA and it was “incredible” to watch, Rick Ware Racing competition director Tommy Baldwin said.

“He passed 100 cars yesterday or more,” Baldwin said Monday on Door Bumper Clear. “I mean, it was incredible to watch what he did and how much time he would gain every lap on these people and pass. It was fun.”

Connor Zilisch put the NASCAR field on notice

Zilisch didn’t get the finish he perhaps deserved. That happens often in racing and the 19-year-old is well aware of that. Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, just wishes Zilisch had the chance to race alongside Tyler Reddick and Shane van Gisbergen for the win.

“I’m looking at my timing and scoring, and I see him back there with us at one point because he got turned around early. I looked, and I just saw him climbing. You just see him climbing the leaderboard,” Kraft said. “He was passing three, four cars a lap and it was gonna be really interesting because I thought he was maybe the best car.

“Reddick was really, really good… but if he doesn’t get turned around on that restart where he’s fourth there… it would have been interesting to see if he could have come out of there clean, and he’s in the top three, four there for that last run, if he would have been able to mount anymore charge.”

Zilisch didn’t get his first checkered flag in Cup. He did, however, make it very clear to everyone he’s going to be a problem on road courses for the remainder of his career.