Tommy Baldwin, Freddie Kraft send stern message to Corey Day after latest run-in at COTA

The patience meter is starting to tick louder for Corey Day. After his latest incident, knocking Connor Zilisch out at COTA, the conversation around the Hendrick Motorsports development driver has shifted from intrigue to concern.

On Door Bumper Clear, Tommy Baldwin and Freddie Kraft didn’t mince words about what needs to change: “Slow down to go faster,” Baldwin said bluntly. “If you have a fresher car at the end, you’re going to be even better than you are at the end.”

For Baldwin, the issue isn’t talent. It’s the approach. Day built his reputation in dirt racing, where short, aggressive sprints are the norm. NASCAR’s longer asphalt races require patience, something Baldwin believes Day is still learning: “He’s used to these short races, 20-lap races, 30-lap races, 40-lap races,” Baldwin explained. “He’s just got to just slow down.”

At least Day isn’t lacking guidance. With Jeff Gordon and Kyle Larson in his corner, Baldwin pointed out that mentorship is readily available.

“He’s got Jeff Gordon as his mentor, right? Come on, Jeff. Kyle Larson. Come on, guys,” Baldwin added. “Sit him down and go over these things with him. I mean, I’m sure they are. They’re not stupid, right? But he needs to start listening pretty soon, or else he’s not going to make it.”

All told, the pattern of behavior is what concerns the veterans most. One mistake can be chalked up to inexperience. Three straight weeks of controversial contact? That starts to build a reputation.

“You make a mistake once, you need to learn from it,” Baldwin said. “If you run into somebody once, you need to stop running into people. Why keep doing it?”

Meanwhile, Kraft took aim less at the driving and more at the messaging afterward: “My biggest problem is that he’s not doing this intentionally. He’s not. These are mistakes,” Kraft said. “But my problem with the mistakes is, stop getting out and making excuses.”

Kraft emphasized that the garage understands Day isn’t wrecking drivers on purpose, but accountability matters: “You screwed up. We all saw you screw up,” Kraft said. “Just say you screwed up and you’re sorry, and I’m going to learn from it.”

Instead, Kraft felt Day’s post-race comments and follow-up PR statement rang hollow: “Don’t get out and say, ‘I was loose in and I lost my turn,’” Kraft said. “No, you misjudged getting in line. That’s what happened. You clipped them. You didn’t do it on purpose. We know you didn’t do it on purpose. You screwed up. Just say you screwed up.”

The underlying theme is clear when it comes to Day. His talent is there, but time isn’t unlimited. With people like Denny Hamlin already questioning how long the “experiment” continues, Day’s development curve is now under a microscope.

The message from veterans like Baldwin and Kraft is simple. Day has to slow down, own it, and clean it up. Or the leash may get shorter at Hendrick Motorsports.