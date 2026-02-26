Tommy Baldwin Jr. suggests Carson Hocevar aggressive NASCAR approach is starting to pay off: 'Unfortunately, it's pretty smart'

Like him or love him, Carson Hocevar makes great headlines. Will that eventually translate to wins at NASCAR‘s highest level?

Rick Ware Racing competition director Tommy Baldwin Jr. seems to think it’s just a matter of time. Because Hocevar has now established his racing style pretty clearly. And from here it’s just a matter of fine-tuning the racing itself to take advantage.

“The 77 was the show (at Atlanta),” Baldwin said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast. “I just think they had a different plan, you know what I’m saying? I think he’s gotten to the point with everybody that everybody is expecting him to do what he does. So they’re on edge around him. So he’s kind of getting what he wants. Unfortunately it’s pretty smart on his part.”

It’s hard to deny that others are reacting around Carson Hocevar at this point. Right or wrong, he’s as aggressive moving cars around as anyone in the field.

That often bites him — he wrecked out of the lead at Daytona, for one — but it can serve him, too. It’s certainly not a popular style by any means, but Carson Hocevar has learned to live with that.

“He’s kept his head down, he’s taken his beatings,” Baldwin said. “But the way he drove through that field four or five times (Sunday), and the moves he was making… And what he does is just everybody gets out of his way because everybody knows he’s going to do it no matter what. So you’re either all going to get wrecked or you’re going to move out of the way.”

In the race at Atlanta, Carson Hocevar found himself down two laps after early issues. No worries. He eventually got himself back to the lead lap, then it was on.

He finished fourth, but not before wrecking Christopher Bell on an overtime restart. His options there weren’t great, and other drivers might have gotten the benefit of the doubt. Not so much for Hocevar.

“For him to hang back half the race in last place just logging laps then all the sudden, ‘All right, I’m going to go up front and get stage points,’ or ‘I’m going to go up front and chase the win,'” Baldwin said. “It’s like unbelievable what he did. I thought he put on a really good show.

“I know he runs into obviously a couple people on the way. But I think he’s getting to the point that everyone’s expecting it and he’s either going to keep pissing people off or he’s going to start using that as his advantage and slow it down a little bit. And that’s when he’s going to win races.”