Tommy Baldwin makes bold Ryan Blaney claim after impressive win at Phoenix

Ryan Blaney’s victory at Phoenix Raceway didn’t just add another win to his résumé. It also sparked strong praise from insiders who believe the Team Penske driver continues to cement his place among the sport’s elite.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Tommy Baldwin said Blaney’s ability to recover from adversity during the race stood out as one of the most impressive performances of the weekend.

“I don’t think he’s getting enough credit for what he did yesterday, coming from the back twice,” Baldwin said. “Last, twice. Just watching him, just how he just does it, man. It’s just, it’s different.”

Blaney was forced to work through traffic multiple times during the race, but consistently carved his way through the field without incident. Something Baldwin believes separates him from many other drivers.

“I’ll keep repeating it,” Baldwin continued. “He’s just going to go down as one of the best race car drivers there is. End of story.”

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace’s spotter Freddie Kraft echoed that sentiment. He pointed to Blaney’s unique ability to pass cars even at tracks where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

“What he did yesterday, like you said, just coming from the back,” Kraft said. “Doesn’t touch anybody ever. He’s the only one that I’ve noticed in the last two years that just gets through traffic.”

Alas, Phoenix has long been known as a track where passing can be difficult, forcing drivers to search for different grooves and take advantage of small opportunities. According to Kraft, Blaney seems to consistently find ways to make it work.

“That car, anywhere we talk about struggle to pass, he’s the guy that can make passes,” Kraft added. “It was impressive to watch, for sure.”

Moreover, Kraft joked that if there’s one area Blaney might improve, it could simply be qualifying better so he doesn’t have to make so many passes during the race: “I don’t know, maybe he needs to step his qualifying up so he doesn’t have to make so many passes,” Kraft explained.

All told, Blaney’s performance also reinforced what many analysts have already noted this season, and that’s the fact the former Cup Series champion continues to evolve as a driver. His ability to remain calm and consistently move through traffic has made him one of the most complete drivers in the garage.

For Baldwin and Kraft, the Phoenix race was just the latest reminder that Blaney’s reputation inside the NASCAR garage continues to grow. His career trajectory could eventually place him among the sport’s all-time greats.