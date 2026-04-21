Tommy Baldwin takes blame for race-altering Cody Ware caution in final laps at Kansas

Cody Ware, who finished last on Sunday at Kansas Speedway, played a massive role in deciding the outcome of the race. With race leader Denny Hamlin just about to take the white flag, Ware suffered tire failure and went for a spin in Turn 4.

The first natural caution of the race came out. Overtime it was, and Hamlin was unable to pick up the victory following a poor restart.

At the time of the spin, Ware had been on the racetrack for more than 60 laps. His tires had simply had enough. Tommy Baldwin, Rick Ware Racing’s competition director, took the blame Monday for “losing focus” and not calling Ware down to pit road well before his tire blew.

“I know Cody’s getting a lot of flak, but it’s my fault. At the end of the day, it’s my fault,” Baldwin said on Door Bumper Clear. “That’s what I get paid to do and not for him to make any mistakes. We were just beat down, man. We were running like sh*t all weekend. We unloaded like sh*t, we raced like sh*t, we did the drive around in the third stage trying to hopefully get a caution, get a lap back, try to get with the three or four guys we could maybe race again. We were just deflated, we were all done.

“I’m taking the blame because I should have just said, ‘You know what, our gamble lost. Let’s just come put tires on and not make any mistakes, not cause any problems.’ It’s an unwritten rule I feel in the garage, you do not want to be part of changing any outcome of the race — no matter what it is. I don’t care if it’s manufacture or whatever, you do not want to do that.

“It’s all about respect, and I just hate it because I am on the plane sitting down and saying to myself, ‘I could have did one thing, come over the radio, and told Jerry [Kelley] let’s just take our medicine, take four tires, we’re already two seconds off the pace,’ and we could have done it. We were just beat up, man. I was sitting there, I was done. Shame on me for losing focus on the whole thing, and I’m taking the blame.”

Cody Ware played major role in deciding outcome of Kansas Cup race

Hamlin missed out on an opportunity to win his second race of the season and 62nd of his NASCAR Cup Series career. He was dejected after the race, knowing what could have been if not for Ware going around at the most inopportune time.

Hamlin discussed the Ware incident Monday on his “Actions Detrimental” podcast. He said that Ware was set up for failure by his team.

“The team put him in a no-win situation,” Hamlin said. “Sixty some laps? Nobody could go 60 laps. They’ll be no air left in the tires because you can’t go that long on tires. But they just left him out there and said, ‘Alright, we’ll run 60 laps.’ That’s just not putting him into a position to succeed or, at least, do anything but cause trouble. So, I don’t put it on Cody that the tire blew. He’s clearly limping around the last few laps, you can see he slowed his corner speeds down. But where’s the team saying, ‘Bring it to pit road. We got an issue, just got in the wall, let’s come check it out.’ He will not gain, he will not lose anything, so why not just come down and check the thing out?

“What happens is you risk, especially for a low-budget team like that, they can’t afford to tear up equipment. So fortunately for them, they just self spun with no damage. But he easily could have backed that thing into the wall and you’re spending a bunch of money because you didn’t want to put a couple thousand dollar set of tires on it. That’s on the team. That’s on the crew chief to look out for your guy. You know you can’t run 60 laps. That’s ridiculous.”