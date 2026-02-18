Tony Clark resignation: MLBPA releases statement following internal investigation into nepotism allegations

In the wake of a report that former Major League Baseball star Tony Clark resigned as executive director of the MLB Players Association after an internal investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, the MLBPA has officially released a statement. It did not comment on the specific nature of the resignation.

Rather, it featured a forward-looking comment on the direction of MLBPA negotiations with the league on collective bargaining. It also officially confirmed the resignation.

“The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) announced today Tony Clark has resigned as executive director,” the statement read. “Clark joined the MLBPA staff as director of player relations in 2010 and succeeded Michael Weiner as executive director in 2013. He was the first former player to serve in the role.

“The full executive board of Player representatives met this afternoon with MLBPA staff and outside counsel to discuss next steps; as always, the Players remain focused on their ongoing preparations for collective bargaining this year. The strength of this union is — and will always be — the solidarity of our membership. We have a long history of fighting for the rights of every Player, and we’re committed to making sure we can continue that fight successfully.”

This news comes at an unenviable time for Major League Baseball and the Player’s Union with the sport’s current collective bargaining agreement set to expire in December. MLBPA leaders were expected to hold a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss Clark’s departure as well as potential replacements.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan provided some context on the bombshell news. He did so in a SportsCenter hit Tuesdayd afternoon.

“This was a situation where, there was an expectation that eventually because of all the potential legal jeopardies surrounding Tony Clark, that he was not going to be leading the MLBPA into the future,” Passan said. “But this was a twist players were not expecting going throughout this process, and there’s disappointment, there’s anger. But at the end of the day, I think the MLBPA understands that in a collective bargaining agreement as seminal as this one is, the one thing they need is solidarity, and finding that in the wake of Tony Clark’s resignation will be priority No. 1 for the union.”

The player’s union hired Clark’s sister-in-law in 2023. The MLBPA internal probe, which arose out of a wide-ranging and still-ongoing federal investigation into the union’s finances and other alleged improprieties, found serious instances of nepotism.

That includes an alleged relationship between Clark and his unnamed sister-in-law, according to ESPN sources, which ultimately led to Clark stepping down Tuesday following more than a dozen years as the MLBPA leader.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.