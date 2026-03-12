Legendary former NFL great Tony Dungy, who won Super Bowl XIII as a player and Super Bowl XLI as a coach, will not be returning to NBC’s Football Night In America, he announced. Dungy revealed the news on Twitter in a move that had been rumored for the last couple weeks.

Awful Announcing first reported two weeks ago that analyst Rodney Harrison was unlikely to return to the show in 2026, while Jac Collinsworth‘s role was also in question. Meanwhile, The Athletic reported last week that Dungy was likely out.

Tony Dungy confirmed the news personally on Thursday morning. He took to Twitter.

“I have been informed by NBC that I won’t be back with FNIA this fall and it has given me time to reflect and also to look ahead,” Dungy wrote. “It’s disappointing news but I want to thank my NBC family for making the last 17 years so special. I’ll have lasting memories of my time there, especially with Rodney Harrison who has become a tremendous friend.”

NBC Sports first hired Tony Dungy in 2009 as a broadcast analyst. He was always closely involved with Sunday Night Football. He appeared on Football Night In America regularly.

Awful Announcing broke down some of the reasoning behind NBC’s decision to part ways with the long-time football coach and analyst. It wrote:

“Per Wednesday’s report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, NBC plans to bring its studio show on location every week next season, rather than keeping its primary panel in Stamford, CT. Such a move would likely eliminate the need for an additional studio team.”

Harrison, Collinsworth and Dungy formed the show’s satellite studio team that traveled on-site each week. In any case, it will be the end of a great run for one of football’s greats.

“God has always directed me in these moments and while I’m not sure what the next step will be for me—whether it will be in football, in broadcasting, or getting more involved in church and community outreach —I know God has plans for my life and I can’t wait see them unfold,” Dungy wrote. “And I am reminded of one of my favorite verses in the Bible-Romans 8:28. ‘God works all things for His good for those who love the Lord.'”

Tony Dungy won a Super Bowl ring with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1978. He would later go on to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts, winning the Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006.