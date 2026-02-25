Tony Dungy is not likely to return to NBC’s Football Night in America as a regular, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported. He would be the first known change as the network prepares to revamp the pregame show.

Dungy joined NBC Sports in 2009 as part of the Sunday Night Football pregame show as a studio analyst. He has also broadcasted some games from the booth alongside Al Michaels and Mike Tirico, largely on Thanksgiving. In 2020, he served as color analyst for Notre Dame football games while Tirico did play-by-play.

Prior to his time at NBC, Dungy won a Super Bowl as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach as part of a decorated coaching career. He also was part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ title team in Super Bowl XIII as a player before embarking on a long coaching career from 1980-2008.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Dungy as head coach in 1996, and he amassed a 54-42 overall record until his departure in 2001. That includes four playoff appearances, including the 1999 NFC Championship. In 2002, Dungy took over the Colts and led the franchise to the postseason every year until his retirement in 2008.

In 2006, Dungy took Indianapolis to the mountaintop. Peyton Manning and the Colts took down the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI to bring home the franchise’s first title since 1970. In 2016, Dungy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Tony Dungy was most recently part of NBC’s coverage of Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara. He was part of the FNIA crew to broadcast from Alcatraz ahead of the game, along with Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison.

The Super Bowl drew strong TV ratings for NBC, bringing in 125.6 million viewers – following a data correction from Nielsen – to become the second-most watched all-time. For comparison, last year’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs averaged 127.7 million viewers on FOX to become the most-watched network telecast in TV history.

The Super Bowl remains the biggest TV draw in sports. Prior to Super Bowl LIX last year, Super Bowl LVIII held the record for the most-watched game with 123.7 million viewers in 2024. Dating back to 2010, viewership has steadily been more than 100 million viewers on average.

This year’s game also marks the first since Nielsen unveiled its Big Data + Panel metric. The expectation was that would provide a boost to the TV ratings for Super Bowl LX, and the game delivered despite a lack of offensive production through three quarters.