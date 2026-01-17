Although Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs missed the postseason for the first time since 2014, that didn’t stop CBS Sports’ Tony Romo for name-dropping the three-time Super Bowl Champion during Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos.

As Bills quarterback Josh Allen faked a handoff to running back James Cook, Romo mistakenly called him ‘Mahomes’. Romo, an avid fan of Mahomes and his success over the past decade, made a slight slip of the tongue and NFL fans are making sure to clown him over it.

“Tony Romo saying ‘look at Mahomes right here’ while talking about a Josh Allen scramble this dude is actually a mess,” one X/Twitter account said. “Tony Romo is so depraved of playoff Mahomes he’s starting to think Josh Allen is actually Patrick Mahomes,” said another.

Prior to this season, the Kansas City Chiefs had made 10 consecutive Playoff appearances. They reached the Super Bowl in five of those 10 appearances, with wins in three of their five Super Bowls (LIV, LVII, and LVIII). Kansas City finished with a disappointing 6-11 record and Mahomes tore his ACL in Kansas City’s 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14.

Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills are seeking first Super Bowl appearance

With Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow missing the AFC Playoffs, a prime opportunity arose for Josh Allen to make a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time in his career. Buffalo opened the Playoffs with a 27-24 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, setting up Saturday night’s Divisional clash against the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos enjoyed a phenomenal head coach under Sean Payton, finishing with a 14-3 record to win the AFC West for the first time since 2015. This gave them the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC Playoffs and a First-Round bye.

Romo, who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-2016, joined CBS as a color analyst following his retirement. He was placed alongside Jim Nantz, replacing Phil Simms, who was moved to CBS’ studio show ‘The NFL Today‘. The former All-Pro has garnered his fair share of fans and haters due to his commentating, highlighted by his tendency to point out plays before they happen on the field.

Romo’s slip of the tongue Saturday night was hilarious, but mostly harmless. The winner of Saturday’s game between Buffalo and Denver will face the winner of New England/Houston for a spot in Super Bowl LX.