Tony Stewart, Cleetus McFarland headline Daytona practice results for NASCAR Truck Series

A new NASCAR season kicks off this weekend, with the Truck Series set to take the track on Friday night at Daytona International Speedway. Leading into the Fresh From Florida 250, the drivers hit the track for practice in the draft.

The season-opener is headlined by big names, from NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contenders to Cup Series ringers and even some legends of the sport, there were plenty names which stood out on the leaderboard.

2025 champion Corey Heim has moved on from a full-time truck schedule this season, opening the door for last season’s runner-up Ty Majeski, Kaden Honeycutt, Layne Riggs and more returning drivers to compete for a title. Fan-favorite Cleetus McFarland, Frankie Muniz and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen also return to the track, looking to build on 2025 performances with a solid time.

Former truck stars Tony Stewart and Carson Hocevar were among the other headliners making their way around the track, part of the weekend’s field in part-time rides. Many former stars have returned in one-off performances before, making both times worth watching.

This weekend also marks the return of RAM trucks to NASCAR’s truck ranks, with Stewart among the first to bring the manufacture back.

Daytona practice results

The early returns from Daytona’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice offer a glimpse at the top contenders before qualifying begins on Friday and the feature race takes place in the night window. Kaden Honeycutt sat atop the board as the fastest driver by just .01 seconds, followed by a pack of drivers.

Full #NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway Practice Results: pic.twitter.com/xlSAF7cDZ8 — Next Line Racing🏁 (@NLR_NewsPR) February 12, 2026

Entering qualifying, it is important to remember the rule changes made by NASCAR this offseason regarding draft tracks like Daytona. The governing body announced that drivers will not be allowed to hold their hand over the window in an attempt to improve the aerodynamics.

This change is intended to limit the factors affecting a driver’s time outside of their car performance and skill. With an open window on a race car, a driver can position his hand to affect the aerodynamics and create another variable. While this strategy may only affect a driver’s time by hundredths of a second, it can be the difference in a driver’s pole position on race day.

Cup Series driver Noah Gragson was already caught violating the new rule on Wednesday, leading NASCAR to rule out his time.