Tony Stewart Daytona wreck: Smoke addresses possibility of another NASCAR return after Truck Series exit

Friday night marked one of the most anticipated NASCAR Truck Series races ever. A star-studded field featuring the likes of Tony Stewart, Cleetus McFarland, and Travis Pastrana took to the track at Daytona. Unfortunately, both Cleetus and Tony Stewart wrecked out of the race early. But in the wake of his wreck, Stewart threw disappointed fans a bone.

After Smoke’s Fresh from Florida 250 wreck, he addressed the possibility of coming back for another attempt.

“Well, I don’t know. I didn’t think I was going to be here 10 years after I retired, so I think we have to learn to never say never,” Stewart told FS1. “But yeah it’s a great opportunity. I’m so appreciative of Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Ty Norris, you know everybody at Ram and Kaulig Racing. They did an awesome job…”

“Never say never” is far from confirmation. But Stewart’s Truck Series appearance tonight was quite a surprise in itself, so don’t rule anything out.

Tony Stewart reflects on Fresh from Florida 250 run

While his race ended early, Tony Stewart’s efforts were far from a total loss. After all, his presence at Daytona is helping to bring the Ram brand back into the NASCAR fold. Wreck or no, the No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram 1500 still gathered data, and the team got some valuable experience in the process.

“TJ did a great job spotting. Just finally getting in a spot where I felt like I could start hustlin’ and being in the mix there a little bit,” Stewart said. “Early on, it was just like kinda hang on and knew we needed to take care of it until we got a shot to make pit stops. So, probably needed one more good swing at it to really get to where we could go… So at least they’re building a notebook now. The rest of the guys are out there still digging, so they’ll build a good notebook for when we come back next time.”

Ty Dillon is set to take over the No. 25 “free agent” Kaulig Racing Ram truck at Atlanta.