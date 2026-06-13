Tony Stewart delivers passionate defense of Kyle Busch after passing

Despite an outpouring of support from the motorsports world, Tony Stewart isn’t interested in hearing people praise the polarizing Kyle Busch now that he’s gone.

Speaking with NHRA content creator Mighty Mack on YouTube, the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed frustration with those who judged Busch throughout his career based solely on his television persona, only to suddenly speak highly of him following his death.

Stewart and Busch spent time together as teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing and developed a relationship away from the spotlight. According to Stewart, those who are only now trying to understand Busch missed their opportunity.

“I guess the biggest thing in this tragedy that’s happened that pisses me off the most is that now everybody wants to talk about how he was as a person,” Stewart said. “Outside of that, all they wanted to do is judge what they saw on TV.

“It’s frustrating. That’s the way every one of us are judged by what they see on TV and then once you die, they want to talk about how good a person you were. That’s the part that pisses me off the most about it right now.”

Stewart continued, making it clear he had little patience for those now attempting to celebrate Busch’s legacy after criticizing him for years.

“Should’ve given him a chance to learn him as a person before they judged him in the first place,” Stewart added. “So, right now, I don’t care about educating everybody about how Kyle Busch was. I know how Kyle Busch was.

“The fact that they all want to learn now, they’re the assholes for not taking the time to learn him and accept him for who he was back then. You want to wait until a guy dies and then care about who he was as a person is the part that pisses me off about everybody.”

Alas, Stewart’s comments come after many throughout the sports world have posted tributes to the two-time Cup champion. Busch’s car-owner, Richard Childress, called for him to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame immediately.

“Kyle Busch will go down as one of the greatest race drivers that has ever been,” Childress said, according to Kelly Crandall of RACER. “He’ll be in the Hall of Fame. I’d like to see him put in right away.”

Busch died earlier in May at age 41 due to complications from severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis. He won 63 races at NASCAR’s highest level and became the all-time victories leader across the sport’s top three national series.

Across stops with Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Richard Childress Racing, Busch built one of the most accomplished careers in NASCAR history.

For Stewart however, Busch’s greatest qualities extended beyond the race track. In the aftermath of the tragedy, he believes people should have appreciated those qualities long before now.