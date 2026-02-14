Tony Stewart NASCAR return at Daytona under threat after wreck in Fresh from Florida 250 Stage 2

Highly unfortunate opening stages for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season-opener at Daytona. In Stage 1, Cleetus McFarland lost control and took a hard hit into the wall, ending his night. Now, Tony Stewart’s night is over after he was caught in a wreck with Jake Garcia.

It looks like Garcia, driving the No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150, simply got loose. He lost control, sliding up toward the outside wall, trapping Tony Stewart between a Ford and a hard place. Wrong place, wrong time for Smoke.

“I can’t even drive it,” Stewart told his team over the radio, per Dalton Hopkins.

The No. 25 Ram apparently sustained too much damage in the wreck for the team to continue, especially considering the Stewart team isn’t racing for points anyway.

Tony Stewart’s race tonight marked his first Truck Series race since 2005, and his first NASCAR race in 10 years. The 4-time Cup Series champion (3 as a driver) does not have plans for an expanded return to the sport beyond tonight’s Fresh from Florida 250. The early end to his race is especially disappointing, as it came in the wake of another big name, Cleetus McFarland, wrecking out moments earlier.

Tony Stewart addresses possibility of another NASCAR return after wreck

In the wake of Tony Stewart’s Fresh from Florida 250 wreck, he addressed the possibility of coming back for another attempt.

“Well, I don’t know. I didn’t think I was going to be here 10 years after I retired, so I think we have to learn to never say never,” Stewart told FS1. “But yeah it’s a great opportunity. I’m so appreciative of Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, Ty Norris, you know everybody at Ram and Kaulig Racing. They did an awesome job…”

This is a developing story…