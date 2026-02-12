Tony Stewart reacts to running laps at Daytona amid NASCAR return in Truck Series

Smoke is officially back. The 4-time NASCAR Cup Series champion just ran laps in the Truck Series for the first time since 2005. Granted, it was just practice, and limited practice at that, but Stewart had plenty of thoughts when he hopped out of the truck.

Speaking with FOX NASCAR on FS1, Tony Stewart made his feelings on the experience clear.

“I still need to make more laps. I wish we had another hour where we get some drafting practice. But just little things here and there, steering box ratio’s a lot different than I thought it would be,” Stewart said. “I’m gonna have to move my mirror around. We thought we were gonna have to move numbers on the dash. It’s just little stuff that when you drive these things you get it sorted out pretty quick but, you know trying to do it in 15 minutes. You can do it in the shop all you want, but until you get on the racetrack you don’t really know what you’ve got, so.”

Not only is Tony Stewart returning to NASCAR for the first time in 10 years (more than 20 years for the Truck Series specifically), he’s doing it in a Ram truck for Kaulig Racing. The Fresh from Florida 250 tomorrow will represent the automotive brand’s first race back in NASCAR since 2012. So, returns all around. And a lot to figure out. That said, Smoke enjoyed himself thoroughly.

“But it’s cool. Not gonna lie it was fun to get back out there, even by myself. It was really cool to be out there. But I was thinking about my iRacing guys while we were out there going, ‘Yeah, I gotta hold my hands really still’ even though we didn’t really do a full-blown qualifying run. So I’m excited about it. I mean they definitely drive different than I thought. I mean this technology’s changed so much and the NASCAR rules have changed so much…” Stewart continued. “It’s definitely different than what I remember last time I was here, but it was a lot of fun.”