Tony Stewart to make NASCAR return in Truck Series season opener at Daytona

Tony Stewart is back in NASCAR — for night only. The Hall of Fame driver will compete in the 2026 Truck Series regular season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Stewart will drive the No. 25 Ram truck for Kaulig Racing in what will be the automotive brand’s first race back in NASCAR since 2012. Stellantis this past summer announced Ram’s return to NASCAR for the 2026 season. “Welcome to The Smoke Show,” Kaulig said in its reveal of Stewart as a driver at Daytona.

Stewart will drive a Kaulig entry as part of Ram’s “Free Agent Driver Program.” The 54-year-old last competed in NASCAR in 2016 before retiring from full-time competition. He has made just six career starts in Truck, the last coming in 2005 with Kevin Harvick Incorporated. Stewart is a two-time winner in the series, winning at Richmond Raceway in 2002 and again in 2003.

“I’ve raced just about everything with four wheels at Daytona, but never a truck. So, when a seat in the new Ram was offered up for their first race back in NASCAR, I didn’t hesitate,” Stewart said in a statement. “Ram’s Free Agent program is another great way for me to stay sharp and have a little fun.”

Kaulig makes big splash, lands Tony Stewart for Truck Series race at Daytona

Stewart is one of the most decorated wheelmen of all-time. He is a three-time Cup Series champion with 49 wins in the series. Stewart has also won championships in the IndyCar Series, USAC and IROC. He now competes in NHRA where in 2025, he won the Top Fuel regular season championship.

“Having Tony Stewart in one of our Ram trucks is the kind of thing you dream about,” team founder and owner Matt Kaulig said. “He’s a legend—his name alone brings energy to the sport. We couldn’t be more fired up to have him in our camp as we roll into Daytona for our first race. This is going to be a ride worth watching.”

Ram will field five trucks throughout the 2026 season with Kaulig. Daniel Dye (No. 10), Brenden “Butterbean” Queen (No. 12) and Justin Haley (No. 16) are Kaulig’s full-time drivers for the upcoming campaign. The fifth truck (No. 14) will serve as a seat for a driver selected through a reality-show competition.