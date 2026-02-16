Tony Vitello reacts to prediction that he'll be ejected in first series of MLB career

Tony Vitello was never afraid to put it all on the line when he was the head coach at Tennessee. Known for arguments, ejections and even a couple of suspensions, will he change his way in the MLB as the manager of the San Francisco Giants?

College umpires and MLB umpires will be a different story. Still, there’s bound to be calls that Vitello doesn’t agree with. But is he worried about how he’ll be perceived on the MLB stage?

While Vitello expects to be hunted a little bit at the start, he went on to say that he expects most umpires will actually be trying to help him out. He’s even talked to multiple MLB umpires who gave him some advice before he makes his managerial debut on the big-league stage.

“Several people have told me, whether it’s inappropriate or not, that those guys will be hunting me a little bit,” Vitello said in a recent interview on OutKick Hot Mic. “I’ve also met two big-league umpires… Talking to those two guys, they were great to me. They gave me some tips. I think most guys will be looking to help more than anything.”

Vitello could have a de-facto ‘get-back coach’ in Giants dugout

In his career at Tennessee, Vitello was ejected five times for arguing with umpires. He’s also served multiple suspensions, including in 2022 when he was banned for four games for contact with an umpire.

There are certainly situations like that in the MLB. Vitello isn’t shying away from that fact, and he knows there’s probably going to come a time when he gets ejected for arguing. But to him, it’s all in the name of competition.

“There will probably be some incidents,” said Vitello. “When it’s competitive, a lot of rules get thrown out the window.”

Alongside Vitello in the San Francisco dugout will be coaching veteran Ron Washington. The Texas Rangers manager from 2007-2014, Washington led the team to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He resigned in 2014. Washington also spent parts of two seasons as the Angels’ manager starting in 2024, before missing most of last season on medical leave.

Washington also has a plethora of experience as an assistant coach, spanning all the way back to 1996. He won a World Series on the Atlanta Braves staff in 2021.

Vitello made one thing clear. While he doesn’t have an official “get-back coach,” he’ll be following Washington’s orders if he tells Vitello to back down.

“If he says get back to me, or do anything, I’m going to certainly do it,” Vitello said.

The Giants begin their preseason schedule on Saturday, February 21. Vitello’s regular season MLB debut will come on Wednesday, March 25 against the New York Yankees.