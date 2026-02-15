Justin Allgaier was having an incredible day at the Daytona 500. But when your luck changes at The Great American Race, it can really change in a hurry.

Allgaier was actually leading the field as the second stage ticked off the final laps. Then ‘The Big One’ struck and a wreck collected 20 cars — including the race leader.

The wreck happened when Ryan Blaney pushed Denny Hamlin from behind aggressively. Hamlin seemed to have a decision with a very small hole between Justin Allgaier, who was out front, and the outside wall. There just wasn’t much space.

Hamlin tried to make it work but appeared to brush the wall ever so slightly, taking him down into Allgaier’s back right bumper. Allgaier went spinning and the field piled up behind him.

Then things went from bad to worse. As Allgaier was trying to get a tow to the garage from the infield, a two strap broke. He had to get a new tow truck to haul him in, making things take considerably longer. You can view that mishap below.

Justin Allgaier is currently stuck in the middle of the infield because the strap of tow truck that was bringing him back snapped…



A replacement truck is now hooking him up. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/kOnFX7CC5b — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) February 15, 2026

Justin Allgaier, Dale Earnhardt Jr. share special moment

Justin Allgaier, driving the No. 40 Traveller’s Whiskey car that is a sponsorship tied in with country music star Chris Stapleton, qualified from the open ranks for the Daytona 500. And he was acquitting himself exceptionally well on Sunday.

The radio chatter during the race after Allgaier took the lead was something that will warm your heart. Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. piped in quickly and it was broadcast to all of the FOX viewers.

“LOVE seeing that thing out front,” Earnhardt said. Allgaier quickly responded. “I knew you would love that,” he said. “Thanks, Dale.”

He wasn’t quite done there. The driver of the No. 40 car had a little humor waiting for the JR Motorsports boss and the former NASCAR driver.

“I’ve done my job for the day,” Allgaier said. “I’ll come down. You get a firesuit.”

Just excellent stuff. Unfortunately the finish was marred by the damage to Allgaier’s car. His day was done after the wreck. Still, it was an awesome day for the team at the NASCAR Cup Series level. And presumably a fun experience for all.