Toyota Racing Development signs Keelan Harvick to long-term development deal

Brace yourselves NASCAR fans, the Harvick name is officially entering the Toyota pipeline. On Monday, Toyota Racing Development announced a long-term commitment to 13-year-old Keelan Harvick, adding the teenage driver to their development program.

Moving forward, Harvick will continue building his résumé on pavement in 2026, partnering with Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc. to compete in dozens of late model events nationwide. He will pilot the No. 62 Toyota Camry, with ExxonMobil serving as a primary sponsor for select races.

“I’m really grateful to have this kind of opportunity with Toyota Racing Development,” Harvick said. “To have their support and be able to represent ExxonMobil, it doesn’t get much better. I’m still getting experience, but it’s going to be a privilege to be part of the TRD program and learn from the other drivers.”

Grateful for the opportunity to be part of TeamToyota! pic.twitter.com/TQGnkhqhTV — Keelan Harvick (@KeelanHarvick) February 23, 2026

Despite his age, Harvick has already begun stacking historic accomplishments. In December, he became the youngest-ever winner of the prestigious Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway.

Earlier this month, he added another milestone, winning the Icebreaker at Florence Motor Speedway. In the process, he became the youngest winner of that event while also capturing his first career Late Model Stock Car victory.

The 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion has transitioned seamlessly from Legends cars into late models. In 2025, he claimed four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model victories and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model wins, becoming the first driver to win PLM events in both series during the same season.

Toyota executives see both talent and maturity in the rising prospect: “Everyone at Toyota and TRD are excited to welcome Keelan into the TOYOTA RACING family,” said Tyler Gibbs, president of TRD U.S.A. “Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it.”

Alas, Harvick now joins Toyota’s Driver Development (TD2) program, a pipeline that has produced current NASCAR Cup Series competitors including Christopher Bell, Corey Heim and John Hunter Nemechek. TRD works closely with its development drivers, providing technical resources and partner backing to guide long-term growth.

For Keelan Harvick, the path forward is clear. Now backed by one of the sport’s most established manufacturer programs, the sky is the limit for the young wheelman.