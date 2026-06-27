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Toyota/Save Mart 350 qualifying results: Ty Gibbs wins pole, lineup set for Sonoma NASCAR Cup Series race

Stephen Samra
Steve Samra@SamraSource
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NASCAR Sonoma
Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is going road-course racing this weekend once again in California. This time around, it’s at a more traditional venue, taking on Sonoma.

Ahead of Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, qualifying took center stage on Saturday. One of the young stars in the sport took the pole, as Ty Gibbs raced to the top. Check out the full starting grid below.

  1. Ty Gibbs
  2. Carson Hocevar
  3. Kyle Larson
  4. Michael McDowell
  5. Ross Chastain
  6. Shane van Gisbergen
  7. Chase Briscoe
  8. AJ Allmendinger
  9. Denny Hamlin
  10. Joey Logano
  11. Tyler Reddick
  12. Austin Hill
  13. William Byron
  14. Christopher Bell
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Ryan Blaney
  17. Connor Zilisch
  18. Chase Elliott
  19. Ryan Preece
  20. John Hunter Nemechek
  21. Daniel Suarez
  22. Alex Bowman
  23. Austin Cindric
  24. Zane Smith
  25. Riley Herbst
  26. Bubba Wallace
  27. Cole Custer
  28. Josh Berry
  29. Todd Gilliland
  30. Austin Dillon
  31. Ty Dillon
  32. Erik Jones
  33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. Noah Gragson
  35. Brad Keselowski
  36. Cody Ware

More on the NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace finished P2 at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego last Sunday, securing his best finish of the year. And it could have been a whole lot different, too.

Wallace lost a tire midway through the race and had to serve a two-lap penalty. On the one hand, he might be elated that he was able to drive back through the field to secure a second-place finish. On the other, there’s the what if had the penalty not happened. He might have won.

“Drove straight from 12th or 13th right to P2… drove to the lead,” Denny Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast. “He was up front. I mean, yeah, that’s impressive stuff. And then I was behind him when the tire fell off. Right away I’m thinking, ‘Oh crap, that’s two laps.’ Damaged splitter, yeah, that’s pretty impressive.”

For now, Bubba Wallace sits in 11th place in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. He’s got a 67-point cushion on the Chase cut line.

He’s been up and down those standings all year, fading after a tremendous start and then regaining some ground in the last couple weeks. Hamlin explained the ebbs and flows.

“The ride with Bubba, she has some swells and that roller coaster goes up and down, right?” he said. “But this is one that, while you maybe think that hmm, man, I could have won if things would have played out correctly, you’re probably right but you’ve still got to be really happy with the day if you’re him and his team about the resilience of overcoming adversity.”

For Bubba Wallace, finding the right place mentally is half the battle. When he’s in a good frame of mind, results tend to follow. He’ll roll off 26th tomorrow.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.

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