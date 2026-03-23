Trackhouse in trouble: NASCAR insider claims organizational issues holding Ross Chastain back

The conversation around Trackhouse Racing is starting to shift, and not in a good way. Once viewed as one of NASCAR’s rising organizations, the team is now searching for answers as speed and consistency continue to slip, particularly for star wheelman Ross Chastain.

“I don’t know what Trackhouse has to do to get like Chastain more competitive again. I don’t know what’s going on there,” Jeff Gluck said on The Teardown, summing up the growing uncertainty surrounding the team’s performance.

Jordan Bianchi went a step further, making it clear the issue extends beyond just one driver: “It’s not just a Chastain thing. I mean, it’s an organizational thing,” Bianchi stated. “We’re sitting here celebrating SVG because he’s finished 14th.

“Now, granted, within the bubble, that’s a really good time. It’s a really good run for him. But their standards should be higher.”

That gap between expectation and reality has become impossible to ignore. While rookie Connor Zilisch showing flashes and Shane van Gisbergen grinding out respectable finishes offer some optimism, Bianchi emphasized the bigger issue lies in overall speed.

“Zilich by himself had a good day. A rookie leaving Darlington with a top 20. Awesome, especially considering the start of the year,” Bianchi stated. “But you’ve got to have speed. And they haven’t consistently had speed on ovals in their race cars for a while. It has been a struggle.”

For Chastain, the drop-off is particularly noticeable: “When’s the last time Chastain came out, on an oval, particularly an intermediate oval, and was fast in practice, fast in qualifying, backed up in a race. It’s been a while,” Bianchi questioned. “And that’s the thing. We know that Chastain’s got the ability. There is no doubt.”

That’s what makes the situation even more frustrating internally, and more concerning externally: “You put Chastain in a Hendrick car or Penske car or one of these other operations, he’s gonna win some races for you. He almost won a championship,” he explained. “But just organizationally, they’ve got problems.”

Those problems, according to Bianchi, have already led to changes behind the scenes: “They’ve got some serious issues. They’ve had some restructuring, but they have not had the performance in their cars,” he elaborated. “That lack of performance has led to them doing the restructuring.”

In today’s NASCAR landscape, where parity can quickly flip the order, Trackhouse appears stuck on the wrong side of the cycle: “They just have to get it sorted out,” Bianchi said. “We talk about ebbs and flows when we talk about RFK. Well, these mid-tier teams, if you will, it seems like this Next-Gen car, they’ll go on heaters for stretches, and then they’ll fly back and then someone else jumps up.”

Right now, Trackhouse simply hasn’t found its way back up: “But it’s just this revolving thing,” Bianchi concluded. “Right now, Trackhouse just can’t figure out how to get their turn at the wheel.”