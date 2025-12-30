Trackhouse's Justin Marks sends emotional message to Denny Hamlin, family on deadly house fire

Dennis Hamlin, father of Denny Hamlin, passed away Sunday night due to injuries sustained in a fire at his residence in Stanley, N.C. Denny Hamlin’s mom, Mary Lou, was injured in the house fire and remains in critical condition at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem.

Monday, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks sent a message to Hamlin on social media. “There are no words that can possible carry enough weight right now,” Marks wrote on X. “All I can say is that I’m thinking about Denny Hamlin and his family tonight. Sometimes the grand design can feel so cruel and unfair.”

The fire department was dispatched to the home at 6:19 p.m. ET, and they arrived at 6:27 p.m. The home, built in 2015, was owned by Denny Hamlin’s real estate company. Both of Denny Hamlin’s parents, 69, were transported to a local hospital after fire crews arrived at the scene.

When the fire was over, it was a complete loss of the home, according to the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department. First responders battled the blaze for two hours. Chief David Toomey of the Lucia Riverbend Fire Department told The Athletic that 40 to 45 percent of the structure was already burning by the time fire crews arrived.

Kyle Busch sends thoughts and prayers to Denny Hamlin’s family

Dennis Hamlin was battling a serious illness before his death. Denny Hamlin spoke often about his dad throughout the 2025 season, one in which he came up just short of winning his first Cup Series championship. After his October win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, win No. 60 of his career, Denny Hamlin spoke in length about the sacrifices his parents made to allow him to chase his dream.

“Yeah, just not doing well, not feeling well. He’s the one that got me into racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going. So, I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”

Many within the NASCAR community have posted on social media about the tragedy. Kyle Busch, a former teammate of Denny Hamlin’s at Joe Gibbs Racing, was one of them.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Denny and his family,” Busch wrote on X. “It has really been a tough couple weeks on the NASCAR community.”