Trackhouse reveals Kevin Magnussen will pilot Project 91 entry for San Diego NASCAR Cup Series race

Trackhouse Racing is bringing back their popular PROJECT91 program for one of the biggest races of the 2026 NASCAR season.

The organization announced Wednesday that former Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on June 21. Magnussen will pilot the entry with Qualcomm serving as the primary sponsor in what will be the Danish driver’s first career Cup Series start.

The move marks the sixth appearance for Trackhouse’s PROJECT91 initiative, which was created by team owner Justin Marks to give internationally recognized racing stars an opportunity to compete in NASCAR’s premier series.

Magnussen arrives with one of the most accomplished resumes of any PROJECT91 driver. He made 185 Formula 1 starts during his career and earned a podium finish in his debut race with McLaren at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.

He later became a fixture with Haas F1 Team and captured the organization’s first-ever Formula 1 pole position at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 32-year-old currently competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship and also races in select IMSA endurance events. His lone IndyCar Series appearance came with Arrow McLaren at Road America, where he led six laps before mechanical issues ended his day.

“I’m incredibly excited and honored to have the opportunity to compete in NASCAR,” Magnussen said in a team release. “What Justin Marks and Trackhouse have done with PROJECT91 is unique. To provide drivers from outside of the NASCAR world with a chance to compete at this level. I’m proud to have this opportunity.”

Moreover, Magnussen added that he has already spent time preparing with the Trackhouse organization, including seat fittings, pit stop practice and learning the details required for a NASCAR race weekend.

The No. 91 entry will also feature a technological partnership with Qualcomm. According to the team, Qualcomm’s AI-powered Dragonwing platform will help Trackhouse engineers process race data and radio communications in real time to improve decision-making during events.

Of course, Trackhouse has enjoyed significant success with PROJECT91 in the past. Most notably, Shane van Gisbergen stunned the racing world by winning the inaugural Chicago Street Race in his NASCAR Cup debut in 2023.

The program has also featured former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Räikkönen and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Crew chief Phil Surgen will call the shots for Magnussen in San Diego. Surgen has six career Cup Series victories and helped guide Trackhouse to a runner-up finish in the championship standings in 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring back PROJECT91 again this year, especially at San Diego,” Marks said. “Qualcomm is a worldwide brand, and Kevin Magnussen is a global driver, and both are elements we look for when it comes to running PROJECT91.”

Magnussen will join full-time Trackhouse drivers Shane van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch when the green flag drops on the 3.4-mile street course at Naval Base Coronado on June 21. Coverage of the race begins at 1 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.