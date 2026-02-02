During a Sunday Night Basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, superfan Tracy Morgan took over momentarily on the broadcast. He was vocal about a call he didn’t like, and it led to a hilarious exchange with the broadcast booth.

Apparently Morgan was loud enough in his dissent over a foul call that broadcaster Mike Tirico could pick him up loud and clear on his headset. So the veteran broadcaster allowed a brief tangent.

“Missed the layup and I heard this yelling my headset, I thought it was you, Reggie (Miller),” Tirico said. “In fact, Tracy, he truly is one seat away from me. Here goes, I’ll touch him, hey Tracy. You didn’t like that call, did you? You weren’t happy with that call.”

Tracy Morgan basically became part of NBC's Sunday Night Basketball broadcast as well. 🏀📺🎙️ #NBA pic.twitter.com/UnMp3mf8cd https://t.co/ptOxBKV0Hw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2026

Tracy Morgan wasn’t quite loud enough to be picked up on the mic after being brought into the conversation, so some of the conversation is guesswork. But Tirico also acted as a translator of sorts for the viewers.

He explained that Morgan thought the call came in late. That was one reason he was upset.

“It was late,” Tirico said. “He did get him on the arm, but Reggie said it was the right call. Yeah. But it was late.”

Tracy Morgan still wasn’t clearly satisfied. Through laughs, Miller chimed in.

“Call it early,” he said. Morgan provided further input.

Tirico seemed to disagree ever so slightly with Morgan, but he was clearly enjoying the exchange. Multiple laughs were mixed in, and Tirico pleaded his case.

“We did see it,” Tirico said. “That’s why we brought you in.”

The conversation then expanded to a fifth person. Actor Daniel Radcliffe was seated to the left of Tracy Morgan, and he was also enjoying the back-and-forth banter.

“Did Daniel see it?” Miller asked. “Did Radcliffe see it?”

Tracy Morgan then seemed to provide a more lengthy explanation to Tirico. He threw Radcliffe under the bus in the process.

“He doesn’t know basketball,” Tirico explained. “It’s a five-man booth now, this is great. We’ll get Radcliffe a mic. You guys, can I call the game here?

“I asked the question, I know. I killed you.”

Not your everyday interaction for the broadcast booth. Though you might expect that with a personality as vibrant as Tracy Morgan seated right next to the mic.