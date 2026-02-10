Tracy Scroggins, former Lions linebacker and defensive end, dead at 56
Tracy Scroggins, a former NFL linebacker and defensive end who spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions, has died, according to TMZ Sports. He was 56 years old.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Tracy Scroggins,” the Scroggins family said in a statement sent to TMZ Sports. “Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance. While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends.”
The family added, “Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty. However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace.”
The Lions selected Scroggins in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft. In his 10 years in Detroit, the former Tulsa defender registered 321 tackles, 60.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries in 142 games.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.