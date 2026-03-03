Trae Young ejected before suiting up for Wizards after Rockets' Tari Eason shoves teammate
Trae Young was ejected from Monday’s home game vs. the Houston Rockets. However, the newest Washington Wizards wasn’t even suited up for the game.
Young found himself walking on the court advocating for his teammate in the middle of a scuffle between the Rockets’ Tari Eason and the Wizards’ Jamir Watkins. Eason appeared to push Watkins on back-to-back possessions which caused both teams to eventually to be separated.
In the top right corner of the video below, Young is seen stepping onto the court during the fracas. He said something to the official, who immediately reacted by ejecting him from the game.
Both Young and Eason were ejected from the contest. Eason landed double technicals for the dualing shoves. Watch the video in full below:
The incident happened late in the third quarter while the Rockets were leading the Wizards 88-73. Notably, Trae Young has yet to play for the Washington Wizards since being traded before the deadline, so he’s now been ejected from a Wizards game before ever playing a game for the franchise.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Hot
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Nate Ament
Vols update star's injury
- 4
AP Poll
Big shakeup in Top 25
- 5Trending
Mark Stoops
Joins SEC contender's staff
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The star guard has played in just 10 games this season due to lingering leg injuries. In those 10 games, Young is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists. All of those, of course, came during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. Young was traded in January but has yet to play as he recovers.
After the game, Young took to social media to address his ejection: “Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C…,” Young wrote. “But I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!”
Despite a fourth quarter comeback, the Rockets would hold on for the 123-118 victory to improve to 38-22 on the season. The Wizards drop to 16-44 as a result — their fifth loss in a row.
Looking ahead, the Wizards have a quick turnaround with the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night in Orlando against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. The Rockets are off until Thursday when they host the Golden State Warriors.