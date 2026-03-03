Trae Young was ejected from Monday’s home game vs. the Houston Rockets. However, the newest Washington Wizards wasn’t even suited up for the game.

Young found himself walking on the court advocating for his teammate in the middle of a scuffle between the Rockets’ Tari Eason and the Wizards’ Jamir Watkins. Eason appeared to push Watkins on back-to-back possessions which caused both teams to eventually to be separated.

In the top right corner of the video below, Young is seen stepping onto the court during the fracas. He said something to the official, who immediately reacted by ejecting him from the game.

Both Young and Eason were ejected from the contest. Eason landed double technicals for the dualing shoves. Watch the video in full below:

Tari Eason BLATANTLY shoved Jamir and did it again.



However, the media will be all over Trae getting ejected when it should be on Eason.

pic.twitter.com/ZwZcHyMfCk — Tyler Barberis (@tylerbarberis_) March 3, 2026

The incident happened late in the third quarter while the Rockets were leading the Wizards 88-73. Notably, Trae Young has yet to play for the Washington Wizards since being traded before the deadline, so he’s now been ejected from a Wizards game before ever playing a game for the franchise.

The star guard has played in just 10 games this season due to lingering leg injuries. In those 10 games, Young is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists. All of those, of course, came during his time with the Atlanta Hawks. Young was traded in January but has yet to play as he recovers.

After the game, Young took to social media to address his ejection: “Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C…,” Young wrote. “But I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers!”

Despite a fourth quarter comeback, the Rockets would hold on for the 123-118 victory to improve to 38-22 on the season. The Wizards drop to 16-44 as a result — their fifth loss in a row.

Looking ahead, the Wizards have a quick turnaround with the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night in Orlando against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. The Rockets are off until Thursday when they host the Golden State Warriors.