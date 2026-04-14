Travis Hunter claps back at report regarding new role with Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025 to play both wide receiver and cornerback. Heck, he won the Heisman Trophy while playing for Colorado doing just that.

But recent reports this offseason, following an injury last season, suggested Hunter would be moved to a full-time CB position while only playing on offense as a wide receiver part time. Hunter questioned where that came from, when he took to social media this week.

“Who told you this,” Hunter wrote on Twitter/X. It was in response to a report from NFL Network.

Hunter finished the year with 28 catches for 298 yards, one touchdowns and 10.6 yards per catch. On defense, he had 15 tackles and three pass deflections.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported the Jaguars are set to switch up Hunter’s role for 2026. To be fair, this was in February and things might’ve changed now.

“They’re coming off a magical season, and they think 2026 can be even better, because they get their unicorn back,” Wolfe said on NFL Network. “Travis Hunter is expected to be 100%, full-go, by Week 1. He had surgery on the LCL in his knee. He will play both sides again in 2026. The big change may come in the usage, from what I understand, they plan to play him as a full-time cornerback, a part-time receiver, which is a switch from last year, when he played more than double of his snaps at receiver than cornerback.

“I hear fantasy football fans groaning. They think Travis Hunter can be elite at cornerback and still be an impact player on offense. They also have Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome at cornerback, about to be free agents. They’re expected to let at least one of those cornerbacks walk in free agency. So Travis Hunter can have that starting spot there. So still a huge impact player for the Jags, just different than what it looked like his rookie season.”

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence previously raved about Hunter’s abilities. He and others look forward to next year when he returns.

“He’s so special when he gets opportunities downfield or just catches the ball underneath,” Lawrence said. “He can make people miss [tackles] and turn five-yard passes into 25-yard gains because he’s so good with the ball in his hands. He has so much talent.”