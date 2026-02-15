Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter, fresh off his rookie campaign, is adding some new ink to his body in the offseason.

It was revealed on Saturday that Hunter had his wife, Leanna Lenne, tattooed across his chest. She is featured alongside the couple’s son. Hunter and Lenne were married back in May. According to Yahoo! Sports, the couple met in 2022 during Hunter’s senior year of high school after he reached out to Lenee on Instagram. They’ve been together for the past three years.

Travis Hunter tattoos his wife face on his chest ❤️



(Via: leannalenee/ig) pic.twitter.com/vcYTwOc8HM — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 15, 2026

Hunter and Lenee even started their own YouTube channel in 2022, with the first post coming in October of that year. There, the couple share information about their relationship and their individual lives.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jaguars after spending the previous two seasons at Colorado. He starred on both side of the ball for the Buffaloes and finished with more than 1,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns on offense along with four interceptions and 11 passes defended on defense.

Travis Hunter’s role in 2026 expected to be ‘swithced’

His first season in the NFL was barred short by injuries, as he played in just seven games. In that span, Hunter hauled in 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown. On defense, Hunter made 15 tackles and three pass deflections.

“Feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, for everything, but he’s in good spirits right now. Minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s got to be,” Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in October, following Hunter’s season-ending knee surgery. “It is definitely not ideal timing.

“Not that any injuries are ever ideal timing, but got to believe the makeup, his general attitude towards life and how he handles dealing with specific situations—I have a lot of belief in Travis as a person, as a competitor, to come back better than ever.”

Heading into his second season, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported the Jaguars are set to switch up Hunter’s role for 2026. It appears that he’ll focus on one side of the ball a little bit more.

“They’re coming off a magical season, and they think 2026 can be even better, because they get their unicorn back,” Wolfe said on NFL Network. “Travis Hunter is expected to be 100%, full-go, by Week 1. He had surgery on the LCL in his knee. He will play both sides again in 2026. The big change may come in the usage, from what I understand, they plan to play him as a full-time cornerback, a part-time receiver, which is a switch from last year, when he played more than double of his snaps at receiver than cornerback.”