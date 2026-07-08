Travis Kelce details Taylor Swift proposal in first podcast appearance since Madison Square Garden wedding

Travis Kelce detailed his proposal to Taylor Swift in his first podcast appearance since the wedding. On this week’s New Heights, which was recorded before the ceremony, Kelce spoke to his brother, Jason, about the proposal.

“During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, ‘I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,'” Travis Kelce said about recording a podcast episode with Taylor Swift. He said that the sit-down with Swift is “one I’ll remember forever.”

💍 Travis Kelce opens up on Taylor Swift proposal, confirms fan theory.



Credit: New Heights pic.twitter.com/gr8gk51IkU — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2026

What Kelce said confirmed what Swift fans had speculated. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to the 14-time Grammy winner after last year’s episode. The couple announced the engagement in late August, and the wedding took place at Madison Square Garden last Friday in front of over 1,000 people.

“It looked like a forest,” an insider told PEOPLE about the decor inside the arena. The source also said, “Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do.’ Their vows were about 20 minutes each.”‘

Andy Reid speaks on the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding

The wedding had its share of celebrities, including Adam Sandler who officiated the ceremony. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about the wedding at an event in Salk Lake City on Sunday and said that Sandler “did a great job, marrying Kelce and Swift.

“Adam Sandler conducted the service there and he told me, ‘Keep kissing.’ In its simplest form. That’s a good thing,” Reid said, per The Deseret News. “It’s hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss or your wife gives you a kiss… And make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won’t have any problems.”

Sandler had connections to Kelce and Swift before the ceremony. Kelce appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 with Sandler, and Swift hung out with the actor and his daughters back in 2023.

Kelce and Swift got married before the three-time Super Bowl champion gets back to work. Later this month, Kelce will report to Chiefs training camp and will look to get another championship before he calls it a career.