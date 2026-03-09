Travis Kelce appears poised to extend his career for at least one more year. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran tight end is expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th NFL season.

“Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him,” Rapoport reported. “At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay.”

Of course, Kelce’s future had been the subject of significant speculation this offseason as the 36-year-old weighed whether to continue playing or step away from the game. Reports earlier this week suggested he remained motivated to return for the 2026 season, with multiple teams expected to show interest if he reached free agency.

Dianna Russini previously reported that Kelce still had a desire to play and that the Chiefs were firmly in the mix to retain him: “Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season,” Russini wrote. “The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro.”

Because Kelce has spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City, a return would allow him to continue building on one of the most decorated careers for a tight end in league history. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach previously acknowledged at the NFL Combine that the organization had prepared for both possibilities, Kelce returning or retiring, while maintaining open dialogue with the veteran.

“We’ve kind of prepared for either scenario (retire or come back),” Veach said in February. “Coach mentioned he’d had great dialogue with Travis on our end.”

Moreover, Kelce’s résumé already places him among the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Across 13 seasons, he has recorded 1,080 receptions for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns while earning 11 Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro honors.

He has also been instrumental in Kansas City’s dynasty under head coach Andy Reid, helping the franchise reach five Super Bowls and win three championships.

Off the field, Kelce has drawn increased public attention in recent years due to his relationship with global pop star Taylor Swift. The couple began dating in 2023 and became engaged in August 2025.

Now, it appears Kelce isn’t ready to close the book on his playing career just yet. Instead, the future Hall of Famer is preparing for another run in Kansas City. Time will tell if he can finish his back-nine with a bang.