Travis Kelce goes viral for shot at 16th hole of Waste Management Phoenix Open: 'Taylor Swift's gonna write a song about that one'
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce went viral on Wednesday afternoon after hitting an incredible shot on an iconic golf hole. That, of course, resulted in his famous fiancée, Taylor Swift, getting a mention.
Kelce was partaking in the Pro-Am of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. On the iconic 16th hole — a known party hole where some golfers evne remove their shirts at times — Kelce threw a dart off the tee box, sticking his shot to just a few feet.
“I think Taylor Swift’s gonna write a song about that one,” one Golf Channel commentator proclaimed.
Kelce is just one of many celebrities participating in the Pro-Am on Wednesday in Scottsdale. In addition to Kelce, iconic NFL stars like Emmitt Smith and Larry Fitzgerald are also playing in the event. Kelce was paired with Scottie Scheffler on the front nine, and Brooks Koepka — a recent return to the PGA Tour — on the back nine.
Top 10
- 1New
National Signing Day
Remembering the madness
- 2Hot
Charles Bediako case
Attorneys request delay
- 3
Top Spenders
NIL battle for 2026 recruits
- 4Trending
Joey Aguilar
Judge grants restraining order
- 5
Lane Kiffin
Critical of new CFP dates
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kelce’s future playing football remains uncertain
While he might be in the news for his golfing ability right now, everyone is still waiting to hear the latest on Kelce’s future in football. The multiple-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs is set to become an unrestricted free agent, as he just completed his final year of his deal with Kansas City, per Spotrac.
A few years ago, there would have been no question that Kelce was remaining in the red and yellow. However, at the age of 36, and set to be married to Swift, many believe Kelce could hang up the cleats for good. Kelce spoke on his future in football during an early January edition of “New Heights” with his brother, Jason Kelce.
“As every season ends for me, I put my feet up, and I just be a human. Just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” Travis said. “And I think, you know, I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand at least right now.”