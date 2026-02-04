Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce went viral on Wednesday afternoon after hitting an incredible shot on an iconic golf hole. That, of course, resulted in his famous fiancée, Taylor Swift, getting a mention.

Kelce was partaking in the Pro-Am of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. On the iconic 16th hole — a known party hole where some golfers evne remove their shirts at times — Kelce threw a dart off the tee box, sticking his shot to just a few feet.

“I think Taylor Swift’s gonna write a song about that one,” one Golf Channel commentator proclaimed.

TRAVIS KELCE WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART ON THE 16TH. 🔥🎯



The 3x Super Bowl champ sticks it to within a few feet and wins the gold WM chain! pic.twitter.com/H3YubtWgo2 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 4, 2026

Kelce is just one of many celebrities participating in the Pro-Am on Wednesday in Scottsdale. In addition to Kelce, iconic NFL stars like Emmitt Smith and Larry Fitzgerald are also playing in the event. Kelce was paired with Scottie Scheffler on the front nine, and Brooks Koepka — a recent return to the PGA Tour — on the back nine.

While he might be in the news for his golfing ability right now, everyone is still waiting to hear the latest on Kelce’s future in football. The multiple-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs is set to become an unrestricted free agent, as he just completed his final year of his deal with Kansas City, per Spotrac.

A few years ago, there would have been no question that Kelce was remaining in the red and yellow. However, at the age of 36, and set to be married to Swift, many believe Kelce could hang up the cleats for good. Kelce spoke on his future in football during an early January edition of “New Heights” with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“As every season ends for me, I put my feet up, and I just be a human. Just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” Travis said. “And I think, you know, I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand at least right now.”