Travis Kelce hits bystander with golf ball at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce ran into a bit of trouble on Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

On the 18th hole, Kelce shanked a drive that nailed a female bystander. This isn’t even the first time that he has nailed a bystander with a drive. In 2024, the seven-time All-Pro hit a woman while playing at Lake Tahoe. Maybe it’s best that Kelce stay with just one sport.

With one day to go, Akshay Bhatia currently leads the field at -19. He shot -4 on Saturday.

Kelce is coming off his 12th NFL season (all with the Kansas City Chiefs). Although the Chiefs went a disappointing 6-11, Kelce hauled in 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns last year. Across that 12-year span, Kelce boasts 13,002 receiving yards (third most by tight end in NFL history) and 82 receiving touchdowns (fifth most by tight end in NFL history).

Last week, NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed the latest on Kelce’s future with the Chiefs and in the NFL. Kelce has reportedly contemplated retirement amid his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

While no decision has been made, Kelce seems to be leaning towards playing in 2026, per Russini. The Chiefs would also welcome back QB Patrick Mahomes, who would be coming off a torn ACL suffered near the end of the regular season.

“I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season,” Russini wrote on Twitter/X. “The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.”

In late January, Kelce noted the return of OC Eric Bieniemy. He returns to Kansas City after spending 2025 with the Chicago Bears. Based on the excitement, Kelce might not mind running it back with one of his favorite coaches.

“I love that shit. I think it’s great,” Kelce said to brother Jason on New Heights. “It’s a marriage (that’s) gonna pick up right where it left off. EB and who he is as a coach, you can see kind of his personality, what he brings to this table with that Chicago team. I know Ben Johnson has his own version of that. He’s a very tough guy. And what he did in Detroit, he brought over as well. And you can see those running backs over Chicago and their body of work was definitely an Eric Bieniemy style of football …

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building. Man, he’s one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time. I’ve had so many unbelievable, you know, growing moments under him as a player, as a person. And I just love the guy, and it’s gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.