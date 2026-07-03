Travis Kelce marries Taylor Swift at Madison Square Garden

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially a married couple. An announcement was shown outside Madison Square Garden at around 7:35 p.m. ET.

Swift’s publicist Tree Paine then released a statement confirming the two are officially husband and wife. They also did not have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen. Swift’s brother Austin served as her “Man of Honor” while Kelce’s brother Jason was his best man. Actor Adam Sandler, a friend of the couple, was the officiant.

The fan-favorite celebrity couple got married in a ceremony inside Madison Square Garden on Friday, according to the Associated Press. The AP confirmed the pending nuptials Thursday evening after obtaining a city permit that suggested wedding festivities could last well into the early morning hours Saturday.

Page Six reported the wedding would take place at Madison Square Garden in early July. The outlet also revealed the guest list, stating that Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, and Zoë Kravitz were a few of the notable celebrities who received invites. Variety reports nearly 1,000 guests could be in attendance and the event is expected to include live performances from Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw.

Despite repeated denials of the event’s existence from city officials, New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch told the AP the NYPD will have appropriate resources at all of the city’s major events over the July 4th weekend, including at MSG. Those denials didn’t prevent police from joining in on the pre-wedding festivities Friday morning, posting a video of one of its chiefs standing outside MSG with a bullhorn making not-so-veiled references to some of Swift’s most popular songs, at one point saying “this weather feels like a cruel summer,” flicking at her song “Cruel Summer.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in the summer of 2023. The relationship became public when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in September of that year, and the two were seen walking out together when the game ended.

From there, Kelce and Swift were seen together consistently. Swift attended additional Chiefs games, and Kelce was spotted at multiple Swift shows during her Eras Tour.

In December 2023, Swift spoke about the relationship for the first time. In an interview with TIME, Swift said the relationship began when the Chiefs tight end called her out on the podcast he does with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift discuss their relationship

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said. Swift also pointed out that when she was spotted at the Chiefs game in September, they were already a couple.

Kelce and Swift continued their relationship through 2024, and the couple got engaged in August 2025. “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” Kelce said in an interview with GQ last year. “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love. It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it’s as normal of…. It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint, it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

Now that Kelce is a married man, he will get ready for the 2026 NFL season. He is entering his 14th NFL season and is looking to win a fourth Super Bowl.

Swift is one of the most successful artists of all time. She has sold over 110 million albums in the United States and has won 14 Grammy Awards.

— On3’s Alex Byington and the Associated Press contributed to this report.