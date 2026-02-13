Donna Kelce is just like any mom out there. All she wants is what is best for her kids.

In this case, that relates to her son, Travis, and his future in the NFL. There is a lot of uncertainty about whether Travis Kelce plans to return to the Kansas City Chiefs — or any NFL team — in 2026, or if he is leaning more towards retirement and spending time with his soon-to-be wife, Taylor Swift. Recently, Donna Kelce was asked what she wants her son’s decision to be, but chose to leave it completely in his hands.

“You know, I just want him to do what he feels comfortable doing,” Donna Kelce told TMZ outside of LAX. “He’s gotta talk to people in his life to decide what he wants to do. “So I’m not sure. We’ll see what happens.”

If Travis Kelce chooses to retire and step away from the game, he would likely remain in the public light, due to the popularity of Swift. He would also be no different from his family, who has maintained a strong public presence outside of football.

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, retired from the NFL after the 2023 season. He has continued to podcast and do media appearances, such as his weekly obligations with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Even Donna Kelce has had some presence outside of watching her sons, as she was recently part of the hit NBC show ‘Traitors.’ But she was eliminated early in the game.

“I knew my mission,” Donna Kelce told TMZ of her time on the show. “My mission was to increase viewership because of the people I know, not because of me. I had a good time, I had a blast, I had so much fun. I just don’t understand why they didn’t keep me a little longer. It would have helped their careers; more viewership. It would’ve helped them.”

Chiefs, NFL wait on a Kelce decision

A multiple-time Super Bowl Champion with the Chiefs, Travis Kelce is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He just completed the final year of his deal with Kansas City, per Spotrac.

A few years ago, there would have been no question that Travis Kelce was remaining in the red and yellow. However, at the age of 36, and set to be married to Swift, many believe Travis Kelce could hang up the cleats for good. Travis Kelce spoke on his future in football during an early January edition of “New Heights” with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“As every season ends for me, I put my feet up, and I just be a human. Just being a regular human for a couple weeks, maybe a month or so, trying to figure out what I’m gonna do next in terms of my future in football,” Travis said. “And I think, you know, I’ve talked to a few people in the facility already, you know, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand at least right now.”