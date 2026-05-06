Travis Kelce reveals he 'can't wait' for one part of wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is looking forward to his wedding to Taylor Swift, but there’s one part of the ceremony he’s going to enjoy the most. During this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason Kelce, were speaking to golf pro Rory McElroy, who won the Masters in April. McElroy was discussing the honor of hosting the annual Masters Champions Dinner when he mentioned Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding.

“Travis, you’ll feel this this year whenever you’re sitting at your wedding, and you have all the people in a room … it’s amazing to have all these people in the same room from your childhood … and it’s surreal. It’s unbelievable,” McElroy said. “The only thing that I can compare it to is your wedding day because it’s like all this collection of people in the same room. It’s like wild.”

Kelce replied, “I can’t wait.” There hasn’t been any details revealed about the wedding, and it’s likely we won’t know anything until the wedding happens. This has led to fans asking Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, about the wedding, and she is not sharing any details for a good reason.

“To literally everybody, I know it usually comes from a good place, not always, but quit asking me and my mother-in-law about upcoming nuptials,” Kylie said on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “Nobody’s f**king telling you anything. I don’t have any details.”

Travis Kelce credits Taylor Swift for playing this season

It’s been rumored that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will get married sometime this year. If that’s true, does the ceremony happen in the summer since Kelce will be playing for the Chiefs this fall?

There was a chance that Kelce wasn’t going to play this season, as there were retirement rumors. But the three-time Super Bowl champion signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs in March to play his 14th NFL season. At the time, Kelce said that Swift played a big role in his return to Kansas City.

“We share the same love for what we do, and fortunately, we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions,” Kelce said of Swift on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s amazing to see her keep going to the table, keep finding new things to write about, keep finding new melodies and, on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.”