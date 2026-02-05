Travis Kelce has shared some interesting details about his wedding to Taylor Swift. While speaking with TMZ Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that the receptions will feature a high amount of Garage Beer.

When TMZ Sports asked Kelce how many kegs of beer would be at his wedding, he said, “Man, I can’t even count that high.” Garage Beer is a beer brand owned by Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce.

TMZ Sports spoke to Travis Klece outside of his Super Bowl party on Wednesday. That was not familiar territory for him since he had been preparing to play in the Super Bowl game for the last three seasons. The offseason will be big for Kelce, as he’s considering retirement along with getting ready to marry Taylor Swift.

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement in August after dating for two years. During an appearance on The Late Show in December, Swift shared her reaction to getting engaged to Kelce.

Taylor Swift is ‘grateful’ to be engaged Travis Kelce

“Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back,” she told Late Show host Stephen Colbert, per E! News, “both of those things could have just never arrived in my life. And I’m so grateful.”

Swift then talked about how she and Kelce began dating, which involved him calling her out on the New Heights podcast. “This kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie, and he was just like standing outside of my window with a boom box just being like, ‘I want to date you. Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship. Do you want to date me?’” she said. “I was like, if this guy isn’t crazy—which is a big if—this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.”

Before Swift and Kelce tie the knot, Kelce will have to decide about his NFL career. He just finished his 13th season in the NFL and spent his entire career with the Chiefs. During that time, Kelce has been selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times, named to the All-Pro Team seven times, and helped the Chiefs win three Super Bowls.